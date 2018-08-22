

While most employers in Windsor-Essex seem to be in a hiring mood, there appears to be economic caution in the wind.

A quarterly survey of 68 businesses by Workforce Windsor-Essex found more than 70 per cent of owners planned to hire someone over the summer month.

More than 60 per cent still have hard-to-fill positions that are open.

The survey also said 86 per cent of posted jobs were for full-time positions.

However, the Conference Board of Canada expects Windsor's annual three per cent economic growth rate to taper off this year.

The region’s growth exceeded three per cent in every year between 2014 and 2017.

But the report says local economic growth is slowing in tandem with U.S. light vehicle sales and is expected to reach two per cent in 2018.

The report also states higher interest rates and tougher mortgage rules are putting a damper on the area’s previously hot housing market.

Still, Oshawa and Guelph are expected to boast the fastest growing economies among the 16 cities covered in the report, with growth of 2.6 per cent and 2.3 per cent respectively.