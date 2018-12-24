

CTV Windsor





Staff at two restaurants in Windsor will spend their Christmas day in the kitchen.

"It's a nice feeling for sure," says Fil Rocca, owner of Mezzo Ristorante on Erie St.

For 16 years, Rocca has held a Christmas charity luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 25th.

"Anyone that's alone or obviously hungry or homeless, they can come by and have a free lunch on us," says Rocca.

Rocca tells CTV Windsor he’s expecting to feed between 200 and 300 people on Christmas day.

"It’s just heartwarming and we always like to give back as much as we can," adds Rocca.

But a holiday meal isn't the only thing they're giving away.

"We get a lot of families, a lot of little kids, so we do a toy book drive with gloves and scarves and stuff so they can collect a few items. We allow two items for each person on their way out," says Rocca.

Others are also in the giving spirit.

Craftheads Brewery will also serve a Christmas meal on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“A friend of mine asked whether or not the brewery was doing anything on Christmas day and I said no, but we're closed and I bet the guys would let me do something," says Jesse Payton of Craftheads Brewery.

When Payton moved to Windsor four years ago, she wanted as many people as possible to enjoy the holidays with company.

Craftheads expects to serve dinner for up to 150 people.

"Ham, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, squash, and some risotto," says Payton.

The food will be provided by a number of other local restaurants, including A Dog's Breakfast and Bread Meats Bread.

Payton tells CTV News their hard work will be worth it, when they see the joy in the room.

"Their hearts are filled with joy and their eyes with happy tears. It's really beautiful."

The Downtown Mission will also serve its traditional Christmas meal starting at 12 noon on Tuesday at its Victoria Ave. location.