Playoff tracker: Windsor Spitfires face Kitchener Rangers in second round
The Windsor Spitfires are back in the OHL playoffs for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Spitfires found out Wednesday night that they will take on the Kitchener Rangers in the second round of playoff action. That series starts on Saturday, May 7.
Second Round Schedule:
- Game 1, Sat., May 7 at Windsor, 7:05pm
- Game 2, Sun., May 8 at Windsor, 7:05pm
- Game 3, Tues., May 10 at Kitchener, 7:00pm
- Game 4, Thurs., May 12 at Kitchener, 7:00pm
- Game 5, Sat., May 14 at Windsor, 7:05pm*
- Game 6, Mon., May 16 at Kitchener, 7:00pm*
- Game 7, Tues., May 17 at Windsor, 7:05pm*
*If necessary
First Round Results:
- Game 1, Thurs., April 21, Windsor 3, Sarnia 0
- Game 2, Sat., April 23, Windsor 4, Sarnia 1
- Game 3, Tues., April 26, Windsor 2, Sarnia 5
- Game 4, Thurs., April 28, Windsor 4, Sarnia 1
- Game 5, Sat., April 30, Windsor 2, Sarnia 3 OT
- Game 6, Sun., May 1, Windsor 3, Sarnia 1
Game 6
The Spitfires advanced to the second round on Sunday night with a 3-1 win over the Sarnia Sting.
Wyatt Johnston's goal late in the first period turned out to be the game-winner. Forward Jacob Maillet also scored twice.
Goaltender Matt Onuska made 25 saves. Windsor outshot Sarnia 32-26.
Game 5
The Sting stayed alive in the series with a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday night. Andrew Perrott and Will Cuylle scored for the Spitfires. Windsor outshot Sarnia 45-23.
Game 4
The Spitfires earned a 3-1 series lead with a 4-1 win over the Sting 4-1 in Sarnia on Thursday night.
Will Cuylle scored a goal and added an assist and Wyatt Johnston had a goal.
Spits goalie Mathias Onuska made 24 saves.
Game 3
The Sarnia Sting got their first win of the series, 5-2 on Wednesday. The Spitfires still have a 2-1 series lead. Ethan Miedema and Ryan Abraham scored for the Spitfires.
Game 2
The Spitfires took a 2-0 series lead with a 4-1 win on home ice on Saturday night. Will Cuylle scored twice, while Daniel D'Amico and Wyatt Johnston also had goals for the Spits. Windsor outshot Sarnia 43-23.
Game 1
The Spitfires returned to postseason action on Thursday with a 3-0 win over the Sarnia Sting.
Alex Christopoulos, James Jodoin and Andrew Perrott scored for the Spitfires. Matt Onuska stopped all 11 shots he faced and earned his first career OHL shutout.
The Spits and Sting are back in action on Saturday at the WFCU Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.
