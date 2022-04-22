Playoff tracker: Windsor Spitfires beat Sarnia Sting 3-0 in Game 1

The Windsor Spitfires are back in the OHL playoffs for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spitfires returned to postseason action on Thursday with a 3-0 win over the Sarnia Sting.

Alex Christopoulos, James Jodoin and Andrew Perrott scored for the Spitfires. Matt Onuska stopped all 11 shots he faced and earned his first career OHL shutout.

The Spits and Sting are back in action on Saturday at the WFCU Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

First Round Schedule:

Game 1, Thurs., April 21, Windsor 3, Sarnia 0

Game 2, Sat., April 23 at Windsor 7:05

Game 3, Tues., April 26 at Sarnia 7:05

Game 4, Thurs., April 28 at Sarnia 7:05

Game 5, Sat., April 30 at Windsor 7:05 *

Game 6, Sun., May 1 at Sarnia 7:05 *

Game 7, Tues., May 3 at Windsor 7:05 *

*If Necessary