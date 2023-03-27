Playoff tracker: Spitfires take on Rangers in first round

The Windsor Spitfires are back in the OHL playoffs.

The Spitfires will face the Kitchener Rangers in the first round, starting on Thursday.

Windsor finished in the top spot in the Western Conference. Kitchener finished eighth.

The Spits were the 2021-2022 Western Conference champions, but fell short of advancing to the Memorial Cup. The Spits fell 6-1 to Hamilton in Game 7 of the OHL championship series last spring.

First round schedule:

Game 1, Thursday, March 30 at 7:05 p.m., WFCU Centre

Game 2, Saturday, April 1 at 7:05 p.m., WFCU Centre

Game 3, Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener

Game 4, Wednesday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener

*Game 5, Saturday, April 8, at 7:05 p.m., WFCU Centre

*Game 6, Sunday, April 9, at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener

*Game 7, Tuesday, April 11 at 7:0, p.m., WFCU Centre

*Game if necessary