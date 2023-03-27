Playoff tracker: Spitfires fall to Kitchener in game one

A disappointing loss for the Windsor spitfires in game one of the OHL playoffs.

The spits fell 5-3 Thursday night on home ice at the WFCU centre for their best-of-seven series.

Windsor's Brett Harrison put the spitfires on the board making it 2-1 for the rangers at the end of the first.

In the second, Spitfires' Shane Wright scored a wrap-around goal, and with less than 30 seconds in play, Windsor’s Anthony Cristoforo scored.

Still it wasn't enough as the rangers claimed victory with a 5-3 win.

First round schedule:

Game 1, Thursday, March 30 at 7:05 p.m., WFCU Centre

Game 2, Saturday, April 1 at 7:05 p.m., WFCU Centre

Game 3, Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener

Game 4, Wednesday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener

*Game 5, Saturday, April 8, at 7:05 p.m., WFCU Centre

*Game 6, Sunday, April 9, at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener

*Game 7, Tuesday, April 11 at 7:0, p.m., WFCU Centre

*Game if necessary