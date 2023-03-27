Playoff tracker: Rangers take 3-0 series lead

Round 1, Game 3

A tough loss for the Windsor Spitfires Monday night as the team fell 6-3 to the Kitchener Rangers.

The Spits just couldn’t pull it off in Kitchener with the best-of-seven series now at 3-0 for the Rangers.

It’s a tough deficit for Windsor to try and claw back from… but they will try again in Kitchener for game four Thursday

Round 1, Game 2

The Windsor Spitfires now trail the best-of-seven series 2-0 after losing 4-0 to the visiting Kitchener Rangers Saturday.

Matthew Sop scored twice, one short handed and the other on a power play, and Ty Hollett and Francesco Pinelli eached netted singles for the Rangers, who led 2-0 after the first period.

Game 3 goes Tuesday in Kitchener. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Round 1, Game 1

A disappointing loss for the Windsor spitfires in game one of the OHL playoffs.

The spits fell 5-3 Thursday night on home ice at the WFCU centre for their best-of-seven series.

Windsor's Brett Harrison put the spitfires on the board making it 2-1 for the rangers at the end of the first.

In the second, Spitfires' Shane Wright scored a wrap-around goal, and with less than 30 seconds in play, Windsor’s Anthony Cristoforo scored.

Still it wasn't enough as the rangers claimed victory with a 5-3 win.

First round schedule:

Game 1, Thursday, March 30 at 7:05 p.m., WFCU Centre

Game 2, Saturday, April 1 at 7:05 p.m., WFCU Centre

Game 3, Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener

Game 4, Wednesday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener

*Game 5, Saturday, April 8, at 7:05 p.m., WFCU Centre

*Game 6, Sunday, April 9, at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener

*Game 7, Tuesday, April 11 at 7:0, p.m., WFCU Centre

*Game if necessary