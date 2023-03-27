Playoff tracker: Rangers take 3-0 series lead
Round 1, Game 3
A tough loss for the Windsor Spitfires Monday night as the team fell 6-3 to the Kitchener Rangers.
The Spits just couldn’t pull it off in Kitchener with the best-of-seven series now at 3-0 for the Rangers.
It’s a tough deficit for Windsor to try and claw back from… but they will try again in Kitchener for game four Thursday
Round 1, Game 2
The Windsor Spitfires now trail the best-of-seven series 2-0 after losing 4-0 to the visiting Kitchener Rangers Saturday.
Matthew Sop scored twice, one short handed and the other on a power play, and Ty Hollett and Francesco Pinelli eached netted singles for the Rangers, who led 2-0 after the first period.
Game 3 goes Tuesday in Kitchener. Puck drop is 7 p.m.
Round 1, Game 1
A disappointing loss for the Windsor spitfires in game one of the OHL playoffs.
The spits fell 5-3 Thursday night on home ice at the WFCU centre for their best-of-seven series.
Windsor's Brett Harrison put the spitfires on the board making it 2-1 for the rangers at the end of the first.
In the second, Spitfires' Shane Wright scored a wrap-around goal, and with less than 30 seconds in play, Windsor’s Anthony Cristoforo scored.
Still it wasn't enough as the rangers claimed victory with a 5-3 win.
First round schedule:
- Game 1, Thursday, March 30 at 7:05 p.m., WFCU Centre
- Game 2, Saturday, April 1 at 7:05 p.m., WFCU Centre
- Game 3, Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener
- Game 4, Wednesday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener
- *Game 5, Saturday, April 8, at 7:05 p.m., WFCU Centre
- *Game 6, Sunday, April 9, at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener
- *Game 7, Tuesday, April 11 at 7:0, p.m., WFCU Centre
*Game if necessary
