Players hit the ice at the Windsor Wild Winter Female Hockey Tournament this weekend

    The Sun Parlour Female Hockey Association (SPFHA) is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the 22nd annual Windsor Wild Winter Female Hockey Tournament this weekend.

    43 teams from Ontario and Michigan took part in three days of hockey at the WFCU Centre.

    Tournament organizer, Katie Doe says teams that come to play from the States feel it serves as an ability to learn.

    "They're asking us how we're doing things. Take notes for their own evenings, because they're trying to grow over there but they just don't have the same amount of people interested in the sport. So it's growing in Michigan but they're leaning on us to kind of help them support that.

    The tournament began Friday with their first games starting at 10am, and continued until the finals Sunday afternoon.

    The non-profit organization is the largest female hockey association with approximate 500 players, serving the needs of players throughout the Windsor-Essex County region.

