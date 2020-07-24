WINDSOR, ONT. -- It’s likely not the opening day anyone expected, but the Detroit Tigers are kicking off the shortened regular season tonight.

The Tigers take on the Cincinnati Reds at 6:10 p.m. on Friday night at the Great American Ball Park.

The MLB games are being played with no fans.

Pitching probables are Matthew Boyd for the Tigers and Sonny Gray for the Reds.

The Reds went 41-40 at home in 2019. Cincinnati averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game last year.

The Tigers went 25-55 on the road in 2019. Detroit pitchers struck out 8.4 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.24.

The Toronto Blue Jays start the 60-game regular season Friday night at Tampa's Tropicana Field.

The teams have been playing three weeks of mostly intrasquad scrimmages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.