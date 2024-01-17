Plasma clinic doors open new era for blood services in Windsor

Canadian Blood Services (CBS) is set to open the doors to its new plasma clinic in Windsor on Wednesday — and take a new focus on meeting blood needs in medical procedures across the country.

In July of last year, the whole blood clinic on Grand Marais Rd. E closed for good as part of a shift to more mobile clinics and plasma donation.

“We have seen a great response,” said Judy Jones, the associate director of sales development for CBS. “The response right now from Windsor has been overwhelming which is great.”

Jones told CTV News there have been 700 appointments booked through January and February at the Windsor clinic found in the Roundhouse Centre on Howard Avenue.

The shift to plasma comes with a number of benefits, including shorter windows for donors between donations and upwards of 20 products created from the collected plasma.

“I think the information about what plasma is and the need for plasma is continuing to grow in Canada,” said Jones.

The new Canadian Blood Services plasma clinic on Howard Avenue in Windsor. (Source: Canadian Blood Services)

Plasma makes up about 55 per cent of whole blood and can regenerate within 48 hours of a donation. That allows donors to return every seven to 14 days, compared to every 56 days for men and every 84 days for women donating whole blood.

The clinic in Windsor is the ninth plasma centre opened by CBS in Canada.

“The first one was in Sudbury about three years ago,” said Jones. “When we opened our first site, there was a lot of confusion, but I think we’ve been able to help supply donors with information about what plasma is.”

Jones adds the clinic is looking to slowly ramp up its bookings to help manage logistical concerns.

A grand opening is planned for February.