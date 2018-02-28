

CTV Windsor





The plans for the new Lancer Sports and Recreation Centre at the University of Windsor are being unveiled.

Renderings of the $73-million facility were on display at an open house Wednesday at the Alumni Auditorium in the CAW Student Centre.

Craig Goodman of CS&P Architects says the project offers a modern look and feel.

He adds the design is a “big step forward” for the school.

“It will put them up into kind of an equal role to some of the major provincial universities for both competition and recreational facilities,” says Goodman.

The plans include a triple gymnasium with seating for 2,500 spectators, a new pool and a fitness area that is triple the size of the current facility.

Last February, the student alliance voted in favour of a new student fee to help pay for the complex. It is anticipated that each student will pay $125 extra per year once construction is complete.

The student’s commitment is estimated at $55-million over the next 30 years.

The University has also agreed to invest $18-million in the project, and it will fund all operational costs for the complex.

Officials hope the new rec centre will open is 2021.