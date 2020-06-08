WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor city council will now choose whether or not to have a hotel near Windsor International Airport.

A re-zoning of land at the corner of Baseline Road and 7th Concession was unanimously approved the Planning and Heritage Committee Monday afternoon, despite concerns from nearby residents.

The project also includes a roundabout connecting to County Road 42.

A decision on the 87-unit, four-storey hotel will be debated by city council at the end of June or early July.