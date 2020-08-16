Advertisement
Plan for old Detroit fairgrounds includes Amazon warehouse
In this Oct. 10, 2018, file photo Amazon Prime boxes are loaded on a cart for delivery in New York. Slow shipping times and sold out items have plagued Amazon since the coronavirus pandemic caused a rush of orders from home-bound people. But the world’s largest online retailer isn’t the only place to shop online. With their doors closed, many physical retailers are expanding curbside pickup, which lets people buy something online and pick it up at the parking lot. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
DETROIT, MICH. -- A real estate developer with eyes on buying part of the former Michigan State Fairgrounds in Detroit is in negotiations that would bring an Amazon distribution centre to the site.
Hillwood Investment Properties and local partner the Sterling Group plan to purchase 142 acres of the property along Detroit's northern city limits.
More than 1,200 full-time jobs are expected to be created.
Amazon could become the first anchor tenant and occupy about half of the 142 acres.
Officials say the proposed project would be privately financed, without tax breaks or other financial incentives.