

CTV Windsor





Those using Windsor's tunnel bus to get to the Detroit Auto Show are being reminded to leave to NAIAS an hour before those nights the tunnel closes.

The North American International Auto Show opens its doors to the public on Saturday.

The scheduled hours from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. will be consistent, expect on the last day, Sunday Jan. 28, when it closes at 7:00 p.m.

Transit officials say the last bus will leave the downtown terminal at 7:00 on tunnel closure nights but service will continue back to Windsor from Cobo Hall every half-hour until 10:00 p.m. using the bridge.

The tunnel closes overnight from 8:00 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Sunday to Thursday for renovations.

There's a link at CTV Windsor on the transit bus package to the Auto Show.