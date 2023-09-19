Pizza Fest finale to declare Windsor’s best pizza this weekend

Who has the best pizza in Windsor?

That long standing debate will be put to rest this weekend.

After three rounds of taste testing, a winner will be declared on Sept. 24 at the Fogolar-Furlan beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Five pizzerias are competing for the crown in this first Pizza Fest Windsor challenge.

Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite under Windsor Pizza Fest or in-person at the Fogolar-Furlan. There are limited tickets still available.

Shawn Rizk is the founder and organizer of Pizza Fest Windsor. He’s very pleased with the turnout so far and expects the same for the final round.

"Krusty's, Maestro, Gino's Pizza, we have Antonino's and Capital City Pizza Company — all competing for the crown of best Windsor pizza,” said Rizk.

He added, “You guys get to come out, have a slice from each pizzeria, judge and then we're going to vote. And then we're going to find out who is crowned Pizza Fest champion 2023."