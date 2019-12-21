WINDSOR, ONT -- He knows you want him, at least according to one of his biggest hits. Pitbull is coming back to Windsor.

The Grammy winning artist will be at the Colosseum and Caesars Windsor on March 29, 2020.

This will be second time coming to Windsor, as he performed her back in 2018.

He is known for his sits such as “I Know You Want Me,” “Fireball,” and “Timber.”

