Pipe-wielding man arrested and charged in Chatham: Police

    A Chatham man has been charged after a police officer was assaulted on Thursday afternoon.

    Just after 4 p.m., officers responded to a well-being check after screams were heard from an apartment building.

    When police arrived at the scene, they met a man who was “highly intoxicated” and “behaving aggressively.”

    When officers tried to ensure his safety, the man reportedly grabbed a steel pipe and held it in a threatening manner towards them.

    After asking him to drop the pipe, the man refused so officers used a Taser to take him into custody.

    A 55-year-old man is charged with assaulting a peace officer and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. 

