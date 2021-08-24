WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit and Transit Windsor have teamed up for ‘Destination Vaccination’ to help get more vaccines in the arms of residents across the region.

The health unit has secured a city bus to transport COVID-19 vaccines and nurses to different areas in the city and county to help increase vaccination rates.

“By focusing on higher priority neighbourhoods, the WECHU hopes that this will be a factor in moving the needle on vaccine uptake to help protect residents and suppress the fourth wave of COVID-19 which is impacting the region,” the health unit said in a news release.

WECHU has two stops already lined up for Wednesday:

The corner of Wellington Ave and University Ave – Parked along University Avenue

Mic Mac Park (near Prince Road entrance)

The bus will then travel to the county on Friday for stops in Leamington. The health unit will update its Facebook and Twitter with the bus’s location.

The project is considered a pilot, but the health unit hopes it will be successful enough to add more routes and consistent scheduling.

“We are excited about the potential of this partnership to deliver vaccines to areas with lower vaccination rates. Depending on uptake, we are optimistic that this can be continued for the long-term,” WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis said.

The WECHU offers information about the COVID-19 vaccine including who is eligible and where to receive the shot on its website.