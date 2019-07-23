Pilot program announced to help ag companies hire and retain foreign workers
Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau made the announcement in Leamington, Ont., on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 1:42PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 23, 2019 1:46PM EDT
The federal government has announced a pilot program to help agriculture companies hire and retain foreign workers.
Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau made the announcement at the Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers office in Leamington on Tuesday.
She says the three-year pilot program will help companies with the workers, who can come here and work towards being a permanent resident.
It’s estimated there are over 16,000 unfilled jobs in the ag sector in Canada.