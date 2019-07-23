

CTV Windsor





The federal government has announced a pilot program to help agriculture companies hire and retain foreign workers.

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau made the announcement at the Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers office in Leamington on Tuesday.

She says the three-year pilot program will help companies with the workers, who can come here and work towards being a permanent resident.

It’s estimated there are over 16,000 unfilled jobs in the ag sector in Canada.