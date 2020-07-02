Advertisement
Windsor News - Local Breaking | CTV News Windsor
Pig dies in fire at animal rescue centre in Chatham-Kent
Published Thursday, July 2, 2020 10:06AM EDT
Firefighters put out a blaze at an animal rescue centre in Chatham-Kent, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent Fire Department)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent fire officials say a pig has died after a blaze at an animal rescue centre.
Firefighters responded to the fire just before midnight on Brook Line in Chatham-Kent.
There were no personal injuries.
The fire is deemed not suspicious.