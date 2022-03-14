Pierre Avenue house fire causes $500,000 in damages

Five people and a cat have been displaced following an accidental house fire Sunday night.

Windsor fire crews responded to the upgraded working fire around 7 p.m. in the 700 block of Pierre Avenue.

Firefighters quickly had the fire out. Cats were also rescued from the third floor of the building.

There were no injuries reported.

Fire officials have estimated the damage at $500,000. The cause was an accidental electrical fire.

Windsor fire crews respond to house fire in 700 block of Pierre Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, March 13, 2022. (Courtesy OnLocation)

