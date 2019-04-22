

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor is reminding residents that pickups have resumed for the Bulk Furniture Pickup Program.

The program restarted for the season with its first round of pickups on April 5.

Collection is carried out by zones during the first four Fridays of the month. During holiday weeks, collection occurs on Saturday.

To determine the collection day for your zone, simply call 311, Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., excluding holidays.

“With spring cleaning just getting underway for many residents, we want to remind them that our bulk furniture pickup program is a great way to get rid of those larger items that they might be unable to transport to our public depot,” said environmental services manager Anne Marie Albidone.

Specific criteria outlining what items are acceptable and not acceptable are outlined on the Residential Bulk Furniture Collection page.

There is a maximum of two items per pickup, and the cost for the service is $10 per item.

Bulk item collection began in 2017 operating on a six-month schedule. At the time, the price was $20 per item. Last year, the price was dropped to $10 an item, and during the recent 2019 budget session council approved funding to make it a year-round service.

To book a pickup, call 311 Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., excluding holidays, and 311 staff will advise you of available dates. A credit card can be accepted over the phone, or cash and debit can be accepted at our Customer Care Centres, though your actual appointment must still be booked first by calling 311.