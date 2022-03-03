Pickup truck driver now pays more for gas than monthly vehicle costs, amid fuel price hike

If gas prices in Windsor-Essex remain at their current rates, or rise higher throughout the rest of March, commercial pickup truck driver Greg Lemay would pay more for fuel than the cost of the truck itself for the month.

“These prices are actually crazy. Especially with the price of inflation, things going up with their rent, price of food, it's going to be tough for people to make ends meet,” said Lemay, “It's unfortunate.”

Gas prices in Windsor-Essex currently range from 153.6 cents per litre to 164.9, depending on the fuel station where you stop.

Lemay drives a Ford F-150 with a tank capacity of 136 litres. Due to the nature of his job, he said the tank is fully emptied about once a week.

On Thursday, a gas station near his home had the price of fuel listed at $1.64. That’s $223 for the week, or $892 for the month.

In comparison, Lemay said he pays $812 in monthly truck payments.

“You're looking at almost a thousand dollars a month if it hits the two-dollar price range, which it's expected to. You're looking at about $280 a week, just in gas.”

According to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians For Affordable Energy, the market is showing no signs of slowing down, and there’s a “concerning” focus on the price of diesel, rising five cents Tuesday, seven cents Thursday and another three cents on Saturday.

“For people who believe that because they don’t drive a gas vehicle so it’s not going to affect them, this is going to hit you in the pocketbook,” he said.

“Pretty much everything that we do in this country is based on the U.S. dollar and it's also based on diesel. So whether it's planes, trains, automobiles that run on diesel, or more importantly, vessels on the sea, these are all factors that are going to contribute to a significant rise in inflation,” said McTeague.

He said he would like to see both Canada and the U.S. take learning lessons away from the events of the past two weeks.

“This idea of killing pipelines like the Keystone XL, shutting that down and importing 100,000 barrels of oil a day, is an absolute disgrace,” said McTeague. “If anything, what Vladimir Putin has done is open the door to renewing the idea in the minds of ordinary Canadians that we need energy security in this country.”

“To do that, we need a pipeline east-to-west. If anybody wants to stand in the way of that, I would suggest that they face the voters’ contempt because I think a lot of people have had enough,” he adds. “Most people are not even aware that this country imports 700,000 barrels of oil a day. That's a disgrace.”

But until prices settle down, drivers across Windsor-Essex say they’re continuing to feel the pinch of high gas prices.

“One of the pleasures of working from home is I don't have to pay for gas, especially when they're going up like this. So I hope I don't have to do this for a long time, or at least until they go down,” said one driver who spoke to CTV News while filling up in Tecumseh.

Another driver said the idea of prices rising higher than the current rates is “painful to hear.”

“To go to school, it’s a lot of money on the side,” she said. “I go to St. Clair College so it's pretty far from where I live, at least 20 minutes away, and I have to go three times a day.”