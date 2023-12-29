WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Pickup truck driver knocks over traffic signs in Rondeau Park: CKPS

    Stop sign

    Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help in a mischief investigation in Rondeau Park.

    Police say sometime between Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, an individual believed to be driving a pickup truck struck and knocked over all the traffic signs at Kent Bridge Road and Wildwood Line in Rondeau, including a stop sign.

    The damage is estimated at approximately $1,500.

    Officers say tampering with traffic signs is a serious offence and can have severe consequences. It is not only illegal, but it poses a serious risk to public safety.

    If you have any information to assist this investigation and identify those responsible, please contact Const. Alena Fiala at alenaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News