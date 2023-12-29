Pickup truck driver knocks over traffic signs in Rondeau Park: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help in a mischief investigation in Rondeau Park.

Police say sometime between Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, an individual believed to be driving a pickup truck struck and knocked over all the traffic signs at Kent Bridge Road and Wildwood Line in Rondeau, including a stop sign.

The damage is estimated at approximately $1,500.

Officers say tampering with traffic signs is a serious offence and can have severe consequences. It is not only illegal, but it poses a serious risk to public safety.

If you have any information to assist this investigation and identify those responsible, please contact Const. Alena Fiala at alenaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.