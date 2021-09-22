WINDSOR, ONT. -- Primary care physicians are seeing an increase in calls related to medical exemption notes for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Jessica Summerfield says it’s not a coincidence, as the provincial government rolls out its vaccine certificate policy.

“These notes have to clearly state why the exemption, based on those criteria and the timeline for that exemption, whether it be a permanent status or what they timeframe would be for that exemption,” says Summerfield, who is also the president of the Essex County Medical Society.

According to the College of Physicians of Ontario there are very few acceptable exceptions including:

An allergist/immunologist-confirmed sever allergy or anaphylactic reaction to a previous dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or to any of its components that cannot be mitigated.

A diagnosed episode of myocarditis/pericarditis after receipt of an mRNA vaccine.

“Every conversation with a patient is an opportunity for physicians to have that conversation with them about what the hesitation is what’s their reluctancy,” Summerfield tells CTV News.

According to Summerfield, the Ontario Medical Association is working on a template for physicians to work of, with exact criteria to ensure their consistency provincial-wide for such exemptions.