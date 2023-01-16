Photos released of suspect after break-ins at two Chatham restaurants
Chatham-Kent police are asking for help identifying a suspect after break-ins at two local restaurants.
Police responded to a break and enter at Chuck’s Roadhouse Restaurant on Grand Avenue West in Chatham early Monday morning.
Chatham-Kent police responded to break and enters at Chuck’s Roadhouse Restaurant and Wimpy’s Diner on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Source: Chatham-Kent police)
While investigating, police say a break-and-enter was discovered at Wimpy’s Diner next door.
Through investigation, police obtained the several images and released them to the public with hopes of identifying the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Neal Iles at neali@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
