WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating a robbery where the suspect allegedly brandished a knife while demanding money before fleeing the scene.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is seeking any information that may help in identifying the suspect.

Officers responded to a business in the 2200 block of Huron Church Road on Monday for a robbery report. The robbery is believed to have happened at 3:55 a.m.

Police say the suspect entered the business then brandished a knife while demanding cash. The suspect then fled the area.

There were no physical injuries reported, police say.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, about , 5'11" - 6'0", larger build, wearing a black sweater, shorts, black shoes, blue bandana covering his face, black baseball cap.

Police say he had a black and red drawstring backpack and may possibly face a small cut under his right eye. The suspect may also have a tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone in the area is asked to check video surveillance for any potential evidence.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 (or ext. 4000 after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.