Photo shows arson suspect after two tractor trailers set on fire: Windsor police

Security video in the 4300 block of County Road 42 on Dec. 10, 2022. (Source: Windsor police) Security video in the 4300 block of County Road 42 on Dec. 10, 2022. (Source: Windsor police)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver