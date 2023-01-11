Photo shows arson suspect after two tractor trailers set on fire: Windsor police

The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying an arson suspect after two tractor-trailers were set on fire, causing $250,000 in damage.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of County Road 42 for a report of an active fire on Dec. 10, 2022, at about 10 p.m. Security video in the 4300 block of County Road 42 on Dec. 10, 2022. (Source: Windsor police)

Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The Arson Unit determined that the fire was suspicious and an arson investigation was launched. Investigators have since obtained photo of an unidentified suspect and suspect's vehicle.

Anyone who can identify the person or has information on the incident is asked to call the Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.