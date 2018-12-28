Phone tips off homeowner about break-in at residence
Cell phone
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 7:33AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 28, 2018 7:55AM EST
A home security alarm may have saved a homeowner a loss of some property.
Chatham-Kent police say the man was alerted on his phone that the alarm went off at his residence on Fifth Line Thursday.
He called police who went to the home and found the front door had been kicked in.
Police say one of the bedrooms had been rummaged, but they believe the suspect fled before stealing any items after the alarm sounded.