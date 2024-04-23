Petition urges Transit Windsor to halt bus route relocation, despite city's plan to proceed
Nearly 300 people have signed a petition calling for Transit Windsor to hold off on moving a bus route alongside a residential road in East Riverside — but the city is moving forward with the plan anyway.
The petition, submitted by Ward 7 Coun. Angelo Marignani to the rest of council Monday, has 293 signatures from people who are against a transit route which currently runs along Clover Avenue being moved to nearby Radcliffe Avenue.
Residents opposing the change argue that Radcliffe Avenue is too narrow to accommodate city buses safely.
They are raising concerns about potential accidents due to buses navigating tight spaces and the invasion of residents' privacy with bus stops positioned close to bedroom windows.
"The other problem is the reduction of parking with all of the townhomes that are there," said Radcliff Avenue resident Mark Sementilli.
He added, "We all acknowledge public transit needs to happen but we're hoping for roads such as Banwell to be utilized better, since they're wider and the infrastructure is there to accommodate a bus as opposed to Radcliffe which is more residential."
The transition from Clover to Radcliffe is slated for June.
According to City of Windsor engineer Mark Winterton, a change to the route would "require reconsideration of council as it has been previously approved by council and the transit board."
"The new route that is being implemented was identified during the development of Transit Windsor’s More Than Transit – Transit Master Plan," said Winterton, who added the route was designed through extensive public consultation. "This route provides service to 1,000 new properties along the Radcliff and McNorton corridors, filling in a transit service area gap."
Winterton said the new route was approved by the city's Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Standing Committee and Transit Windsor's board of directors in February 2023 "as part of Transit Windsor’s 2023 Service Plan and overall operating budget.”
The service plan was subsequently endorsed by city council on April 3, 2023 as part of the City of Windsor’s overall operating budget.
Nonetheless, Sementilli insists the city must improve its responsiveness to residents' concerns.
"It's pretty egregious that they just dismissed all of our feedback," he said.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Widow looking for answers after Quebec man dies in Texas Ironman competition
The widow of a Quebec man who died competing in an Ironman competition is looking for answers.
Amid concerns over 'collateral damage' Trudeau, Freeland defend capital gains tax change
Facing pushback from physicians and businesspeople over the coming increase to the capital gains inclusion rate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his deputy Chrystia Freeland are standing by their plan to target Canada's highest earners.
Tom Mulcair: Park littered with trash after 'pilot project' is perfect symbol of Trudeau governance
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says that what's happening now in a trash-littered federal park in Quebec is a perfect metaphor for how the Trudeau government runs things.
Wildfire southwest of Peace River spurs evacuation order
People living near a wildfire burning about 15 kilometres southwest of Peace River are being told to evacuate their homes.
World seeing near breakdown of international law amid wars in Gaza and Ukraine, Amnesty says
The world is seeing a near breakdown of international law amid flagrant rule-breaking in Gaza and Ukraine, multiplying armed conflicts, the rise of authoritarianism and huge rights violations in Sudan, Ethiopia and Myanmar, Amnesty International warned Wednesday as it published its annual report.
Train derailed in Sarnia after colliding with a truck
Police are investigating after a transport truck collided with a train in Sarnia.
Fewer medical students going into family medicine contributing to doctor shortage
As some family doctors are retiring and others are moving away from family medicine, there are fewer medical students to take their place.
'It's discriminatory': Individuals refused entry to Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
Individuals being barred from entering Ontario’s legislature while wearing a keffiyeh say the garment is part of their cultural identity— and the only ones making it political are the politicians banning it.
Bodies found by U.S. authorities searching for missing B.C. kayakers
United States authorities who have been searching for a pair of missing kayakers from British Columbia since the weekend have recovered two bodies in the nearby San Juan Islands of Washington state.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
'My parking is my freedom': Kitchener resident barred from garage despite illness
For Kitchener resident Chris Wilson, indoor parking is much more than a convenient place to leave his vehicle.
-
$50,000 reward issued for Kitchener man’s alleged killer
Habiton Solomon is wanted in the fatal 2023 shooting of Joshua Tarnue in Kitchener.
-
Keffiyeh ban keeps Kitchener woman from entering Queen’s Park
A Palestinian woman from Kitchener is speaking out after she was denied entry into Queen’s Park over a cultural piece of clothing.
London
-
Train derailed in Sarnia after colliding with a truck
Police are investigating after a transport truck collided with a train in Sarnia.
-
Rail safety advocate shares insight as questions linger over downtown London, Ont. freight train fire
Two days after a freight train with several cars engulfed by flames rolled through the heart of London, a rail safety advocate is speaking out about how changes should be expected.
-
'I’m a survivor': Witness tells jury of escape plan at sexual assault trial
A London, Ont. jury heard evidence on Tuesday of how the children involved in a case of sexual abuse eventually fled their home and contacted police.
Barrie
-
Man hospatilized with Legionnaire’s disease in 2022 files lawsuit against Orillia and contractors
An Orillia man who was says he was hospitalized for weeks after contracting Legionnaire’s disease in the fall of 2022 has filed a $2.6-million lawsuit against the city.
-
Massive theft ring busted: $300,000 recovered
Barrie police busted a massive theft ring and seized over 300,000 dollars in stolen property.
-
Police search for 11th most wanted person in high-profile abduction case
35-year-old Deshawn Davis is now the 11th most wanted person by police in Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police still trying to solve 2022 murder at downtown apartment
Sudbury police are finally releasing the identity of the 50-year-old man who was found shot to death inside his downtown apartment in 2022 as the investigation continues.
-
North Bay doctor accused of assaulting patient, threatening another
A North Bay doctor is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a patient with a weapon and threatening another person at the hospital, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Armed and dangerous' southern Ont. man wanted by Manitoulin police
Police on Manitoulin Island are looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man following an incident involving a firearm on Friday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northwest Ont. woman charged with stunt driving
A 43-year-old woman has been charged with stunt driving following an incident on Highway 17 in Terrace Bay on Sunday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Armed and dangerous' southern Ont. man wanted by Manitoulin police
Police on Manitoulin Island are looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man following an incident involving a firearm on Friday.
-
One dead after ATV crash in Sault Ste. Marie
A 34-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has died following a serious crash involving an ATV on Monday afternoon, police say.
Ottawa
-
Reusable container pilot project coming to Ottawa grocery stores
A new federal pilot project is in the works to reduce single-use plastics at major grocery retailers and it's taking place right here in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa murder suspect on list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
A Toronto man wanted in connection to a double homicide at an Ottawa shopping centre has been named one of the top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada.
-
Not so fast! Grade 5 students get a firsthand lesson in speeding outside their school
Grade 5 students in Stittsville had class outdoors Tuesday, to see firsthand what traffic is like right outside their school.
Toronto
-
'It's just so hard to let it go': Umar Zameer still haunted by death of Toronto police officer
“It's just so hard to let it go. I mean, everyone is telling me, ‘you have to move on,’ but I know someone is not here [anymore]. So I don't know how I will move on." That’s what Umar Zameer, the man recently acquitted in the death of a Toronto police officer, told CTV News Toronto in a sit-down interview on Tuesday.
-
Teacher shortages see some Ontario high school students awarded perfect grades on midterm exams
Students at a high school in York Region have been awarded perfect marks on their midterm exams in three subjects – not because of their academic performances however, but because they had no teacher.
-
Man wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Toronto tops list of most wanted fugitives in Canada
A 35-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of Toronto resident 29-year-old Sharmar Powell-Flowers nine months ago has topped the list of the BOLO program’s 25 most wanted fugitives across Canada, police announced Tuesday.
Montreal
-
RCMP uncovers alleged plot by 2 Montreal men to illegally sell drones, equipment to Libya
The RCMP says it has uncovered a plot by two men in Montreal to sell Chinese drones and military equipment to Libya illegally.
-
Widow looking for answers after Quebec man dies in Texas Ironman competition
The widow of a Quebec man who died competing in an Ironman competition is looking for answers.
-
Ahead of SAQ two-day strike, CEO confident agreement will be reached
On the eve of a two-day strike at the Societe des alcools du Quebec (SAQ), the president and CEO of the state-owned company says he is confident of reaching an agreement.
Winnipeg
-
'My stomach dropped': Winnipeg man speaks out after being criminally harassed following single online date
A Winnipeg man said a single date gone wrong led to years of criminal harassment, false arrests, stress and depression.
-
'We always have a thoughtful process for that': The dark reality facing aging zoo animals
Anyone who visits Assiniboine Park Zoo can see empty or near-empty exhibits scattered throughout the grounds – spaces that previously served as homes for aging animals that have since passed away.
-
Winnipeg man bringing his 119-year-old home back to its original glory
When you step through the front door of Matthew Jacobi's 119-year-old home, it's like jumping back through history. For the past year, Jacobi has been restoring his Queen Anne Revival-era home in Winnipeg's North Point Douglas neighbourhood back to its former glory.
Edmonton
-
Fire that destroyed historic Hangar 11 is suspicious: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service has confirmed a fire that destroyed a historic hangar in central Edmonton is considered suspicious.
-
High prices? 'Kings fatigue'? Empty seats evident at Oilers' playoff series-opening home-ice win
The Oilers announced a sellout crowd for their 7-4 win over Los Angeles on Monday that opened a first-round playoff series with the Kings. Unoccupied seats, however, were noticeable throughout the arena.
-
Wildfire southwest of Peace River spurs evacuation order
People living near a wildfire burning about 15 kilometres southwest of Peace River are being told to evacuate their homes.
Calgary
-
Calgary police release name of Redstone homicide victim
Calgary police say a woman who died in the community of Redstone over the weekend is the city's seventh homicide of 2024.
-
'Sign of the times': Bowness residents watch as rezoning, construction changes community around them
In the northwest Calgary community of Bowness, single-family homes are making way for multi-family apartments and row houses.
-
Liquor sales are a possibility in Alberta grocery stores, but expect pushback
Alberta's alcohol industry is pushing back against a provincial government consideration to allow liquor sales in grocery and convenience stores.
Regina
-
'No better namesake': Veteran support program honours James Smith victim
A new mental health support program for veterans is honouring the life of a Sask. man killed during the mass stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation.
-
Sask. teachers to hold online meetings prior to deal vote
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation said its members are "strongly encouraged" to attend one of two online town hall meetings scheduled to happen prior to a membership vote on a possible deal.
-
'Sweetheart deals': NDP questions gov't involvement in U.S. company taking over Sask. business contract
The provincial NDP is raising questions about the Sask. Party's involvement with a U.S. rubber recycling company gaining a contract held by a Saskatchewan business.
Vancouver
-
Predators centre from Metro Vancouver facing off against team he once idolized
As a young hockey player growing up in North Vancouver, Colton Sissons was a die-hard Canucks fan. Twelve years after being drafted by Nashville, the Predators centre is facing off against the Canucks during the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in his career.
-
B.C. mayor 'calling BS' on province's new housing target list
The province revealed 20 more cities that will be getting housing targets on Tuesday, but the mayors of some communities on the list argue that they’re already doing everything they can to build and that they’re being singled out.
-
Crime-prevention group calls on Surrey council to rethink funding freeze
Surrey city council's decision to suspend $330,000 in funding for the Surrey Crime Prevention Society is putting much of the non-profit's work at risk.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties will not be charged in shooting death of B.C. Indigenous man
Three Mounties in British Columbia will not face charges in the killing of a 38-year-old Indigenous man on Vancouver Island in 2021.
-
Bodies found by U.S. authorities searching for missing B.C. kayakers
United States authorities who have been searching for a pair of missing kayakers from British Columbia since the weekend have recovered two bodies in the nearby San Juan Islands of Washington state.
-
Vancouver Island man looking to set 3 Guinness World Records on an electric mountain board
Bradley Smith has been electric skateboarding for the past nine years, a passion he says was "addictive" from the first time he tried it.
Atlantic
-
Police release name of teen who died following incident in Halifax mall parking lot
Halifax Regional Police has confirmed the identity of the teen who died following an incident in the parking lot of the Halifax Shopping Centre Monday.
-
'There was a lot of black smoke': Crane operator sounds alarm while trapped during highrise fire in Halifax
A tower crane operator alerted emergency crews after noticing a fire on a construction site in Halifax Tuesday morning.
-
N.B. mother pushes for age mandate changes at childrens' hospital in light of son’s 16th birthday
A New Brunswick mom is speaking out for her son after learning that after over a decade of care, he is now too old for the IWK in Halifax, which age mandate is 16 years of age for children
N.L.
-
Rideshare platform Uber expands to Newfoundland and Labrador
Uber Technologies Inc. says it has brought its ridesharing platform to Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Newfoundland director found creeping terror of 'The King Tide' in a tiny coastal town
Newfoundlander Christian Sparkes has shot several films around his home province, but with his new psychological thriller 'The King Tide' he saw an opportunity to wander into one unique town that had eluded him over the years.
-
2 people dead, 4 others make it to shore after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.