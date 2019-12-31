Pete’s Place owners retiring after three decades in restaurant business
Published Tuesday, December 31, 2019 10:52AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 31, 2019 11:07AM EST
Pete's Place on Wyandotte Street East. (Pete's Place / Facebook)
WINDSOR -- Longtime downtown restaurant owners are retiring after 33 years.
Pete and Marianne Panagiotopoulos are closing the doors on Pete’s Place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
The restaurant on Wyandotte Street East is known for its home-style meals.
CTV’s Angelo Aversa will be there for their final shift. More coming.