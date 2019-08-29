The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is accepting applications from qualifying pet caregivers to have their pet spayed or neutered for free.

Rex's Legacy is in the name of Rex, who was the beloved friend of Rita and the late Dr. Jay Rampure.

Last year, they donated an ultrasound machine to the humane society and this year, a gift to help people receiving support from the Ontario Disability Support Program.

Applications can be made online or at the humane society veterinary clinic during regular clinic hours.