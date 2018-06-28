

CTV Windsor





Windsor residents who need help feeding their pets will soon be directed to the Downtown Mission.

The mission is taking over the service from the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society.

Officials say the humane society reached out to the mission to tap into their resources as the need in the community increases.

“Food Bank service is important for our community, as well as our pet community. As the number of requests and pets requiring food security increased, we contacted the Downtown Mission, to take advantage of their expertise to help ensure no pet goes hungry,” said Melanie Coulter, executive director of the humane society.

Effective July 1, the Pet Food Bank will move to the Downtown Mission’s Food Bank at 875 Ouellette Avenue and will be a Downtown Mission program.

Pet food donations can still be dropped off at the humane society.

Pet food pick up will be available, Tuesday through Friday, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“We see many families and individuals who also have pets at our Food Bank,” said Ron Dunn, executive director of the Downtown Mission. “They can now get what they need at one location. It’s a natural step to providing people and pets who need access to secure food, with full service.”

Pet Food Bank usage will be subject to the Downtown Mission’s policies and procedures.

Food brands and bag size will vary. On average, 75 pets per month are receiving food assistance through the Pet Food Bank.

