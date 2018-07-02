

A new partnership is in place between the Downtown Mission and the Windsor Essex County Humane Society.

Society Executive Director Melanie Coulter said the food bank has been operating out of the humane society for a number of years but a central location was needed.

Coulter believes the partnership will serve the community well.

"Some people were using it on a more chronic basis and that's where I think the mission partnership will work well because when people are having food security issues for themselves, they can also deal with them when they're having issues with their pet as well," she said.