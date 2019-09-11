

CTV Windsor





A Windsor personal support worker is accused of stealing money from an elderly patient she was caring for and police say there could be more victims.

The Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit launched a theft investigation in July of 2019.

It was reported that an elderly female was the victim of a theft. The suspect is reported to have taken a quantity of Canadian currency from the victim.

Investigators identified a woman that was employed locally as a personal support worker providing in-home support to the victim.

On Sept. 4, the suspect was arrested without incident.

Monica Rankin, 32, from Windsor, is facing a charge of theft under $5,000.

Due to the fact that the alleged crime was related to the suspect's employment as a PSW, investigators believe there is a potential for further victims to exist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.