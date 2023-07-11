Person sprayed with a fire extinguisher in Chatham

A Chatham man is charged after mischief call resulted in somebody being sprayed with a fire extinguisher.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a multi-unit residential building on King Street East in Chatham.

Callers to police reported people were causing a disturbance which resulted in one person spraying the other with a fire extinguisher.

Officers found the involved people and confirmed a man was also wanted for failing to comply with a release order in a separate investigation.

The 20-year-old was charged with mischief and failing to comply with a release order. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.