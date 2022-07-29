Person rescued from Thames River in Chatham-Kent

Thames River in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) Thames River in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver