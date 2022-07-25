Person of interest sought in relation to fatal Leamington fire: OPP

Person of interest sought in relation to fatal Leamington fire: OPP

Essex County OPP are looking to identify this individual to speak to them regarding a fatal house fire in Leamington, Ont. (Courtesy: Essex County OPP) Essex County OPP are looking to identify this individual to speak to them regarding a fatal house fire in Leamington, Ont. (Courtesy: Essex County OPP)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver