The province’s Special Investigations Unit is probing an incident in Huron County after an individual was injured and taken to hospital following an interaction with police Friday.

OPP say they assisted EMS with an uncooperative individual at a residence in Huron East about 5:30 p.m.

They say the person sustained an injury that required medical attention.

The OPP has notified the SIU, which has invoked its mandate. OPP say they will not be providing any further information.

Police did not say if the indivudual was a male or female.