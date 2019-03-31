

CTV Windsor





A person has been rushed to hospital after a VIA train and a vehicle collided Sunday afternoon in Chatham.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the tracks on Keil Drive as Train 76 from Windsor to Toronto hit a vehicle on the track.

The person was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

Keil remains closed between Richmond and Park Avenue.

All staff and passengers on the train are safe.

The investigation continues and police are urging motorists to avoid the area.