Person injured after vehicle and VIA train collide in Chatham
File
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, March 31, 2019 4:46PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 31, 2019 5:32PM EDT
A person has been rushed to hospital after a VIA train and a vehicle collided Sunday afternoon in Chatham.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the tracks on Keil Drive as Train 76 from Windsor to Toronto hit a vehicle on the track.
The person was transported to hospital with critical injuries.
Keil remains closed between Richmond and Park Avenue.
All staff and passengers on the train are safe.
The investigation continues and police are urging motorists to avoid the area.
Hi Dustin, train 76 hit a vehicle on the track. I don’t have any information about the incident itself except that train will be delayed by approximately 3+hrs. Are you onboard 73 or at a station? ^NK— VIA_Rail (@VIA_Rail) March 31, 2019