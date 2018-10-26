

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- A person was taken into custody in connection with the series of mail bombs addressed to prominent critics of President Donald Trump, the Justice Department said Friday.

The name and location of the individual were not immediately disclosed. Officials were expected to provide additional details at a news conference.

The development came amid a coast-to-coast manhunt for the person responsible for a series of explosive devices addressed to Democrats including former President Barack Obama, former Vice-President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

Law enforcement officials said they had intercepted a dozen packages in states across the country. None had exploded, and it wasn't immediately clear if they were intended to cause physical harm or simply sow fear and anxiety.