Windsor police say a “person is crisis” was the reason for heavy police presence outside of a Howard Avenue motel.

Windsor police were called to the Ivy Rose Motor Inn before around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Nearly a dozen officers including the Emergency Services Unit surrounded one of the buildings on the property and blocked access to nearby businesses.

Officers could be seen with their guns drawn.

The ESU even used speakers to reach out to a man inside asking him to come out or pick up his phone.

After about two hours, the situation ended after police say a man was taken safely into custody.

Police are not commenting on any injuries or charges.