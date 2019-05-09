'Person in crisis' causes heavy police presence outside Howard Avenue hotel
Windsor police are at a Howard Avenue hotel in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 11:05AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 9, 2019 12:24PM EDT
Windsor police say a “person is crisis” was the reason for heavy police presence outside of a Howard Avenue hotel.
Windsor police were called to the Ivy Rose Motor Inn at 2885 Howard Avenue on Thursday morning.
The Emergency Services Unit was surrounding one of the buildings of the hotel.
Police say the subject is now safely in custody.