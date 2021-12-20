Person assaulted during home robbery in Lakeshore: OPP

Windsor, Ont. -

Essex County OPP are reminding the public to be “extremely vigilant” when any stranger arrives at your home after a person was assaulted during a robbery.

On Sunday around 11:06 p.m., OPP Lakeshore Detachment officers responded to a report of a break and enter and robbery from a residence in the 1400 block of County Road 22 in Lakeshore.

Police say investigation determined that two suspects entered the residence and assaulted the lone occupant.

Both suspects then fled in a dark coloured SUV travelling Westbound on County Road 22.

Officers say the victim was transported to hospital as a precaution with non-life threatening injuries.

“There is no threat to public safety, however police are reminding all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times and to be extremely vigilant when any stranger arrives at your home’” said a statement from police.

The OPP website contains a number of resources, tips and links.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is seeking the public's assistance. If anyone has any security surveillance footage that may have captured the suspects in the area, they are being asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.