Permanent funding to help seniors connect

Amherstburg and Kingsville will be splitting $100,000 in new funding for seniors to help improve their quality of life.

“As we know, public enemy number one for seniors is social isolation,” Ontario Minister of Seniors and Accessibility Raymond Cho told a gathering at the Kingsville Community Centre Wednesday morning.

He was in town to help seniors become more active in their golden years.

The Kingsville Community Centre will be getting $50,000 to establish a permanent seniors’ active living centre.

“It will lead to more services and more permanent services,” proclaimed Essex MPP Anthony Leardi.

Organizers say things like Tai Chi, guitar lessons, scrap booking and even yarn socials help enhance social and spiritual wellness.

“In order to expand our programming beyond these walls, in order to elevate the level of programming, funding definitely helps,” said Kim Deyong, program director at the community centre who appreciates the permanent funding. “It will allow continuation with confidence but also expansion.”

The Kingsville Community Centre is located at the back of the Kingsville Community Church on Division Road north. Activities take place at the centre and in the surrounding community.

“The Kingsville Community Centre gets to expand their programs while also using already great spaces in the community that are accessible and we're just going to fill them up with activities,” Deyong said.

Tai Chi is one of those activities. The program started with only 12 people but now attracts over 100 people to every session.

Thanks to the funding, a new class will be offered in Cottam beginning April 11.

According to Cho, the province has over 300 senior active living centres and is looking to add 17 more this year.

“My plan is to double the number. Try to bring 600. It takes time,” said Cho, who also visited the Amherstburg Active Living Centre on Victoria Street to share the funding announcement. “Seniors, they deserve their dignity, respect and they have a new world through the senior activity living centre.”