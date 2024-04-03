Permanent funding to help seniors connect
Amherstburg and Kingsville will be splitting $100,000 in new funding for seniors to help improve their quality of life.
“As we know, public enemy number one for seniors is social isolation,” Ontario Minister of Seniors and Accessibility Raymond Cho told a gathering at the Kingsville Community Centre Wednesday morning.
He was in town to help seniors become more active in their golden years.
The Kingsville Community Centre will be getting $50,000 to establish a permanent seniors’ active living centre.
“It will lead to more services and more permanent services,” proclaimed Essex MPP Anthony Leardi.
Organizers say things like Tai Chi, guitar lessons, scrap booking and even yarn socials help enhance social and spiritual wellness.
“In order to expand our programming beyond these walls, in order to elevate the level of programming, funding definitely helps,” said Kim Deyong, program director at the community centre who appreciates the permanent funding. “It will allow continuation with confidence but also expansion.”
The Kingsville Community Centre is located at the back of the Kingsville Community Church on Division Road north. Activities take place at the centre and in the surrounding community.
“The Kingsville Community Centre gets to expand their programs while also using already great spaces in the community that are accessible and we're just going to fill them up with activities,” Deyong said.
Tai Chi is one of those activities. The program started with only 12 people but now attracts over 100 people to every session.
Thanks to the funding, a new class will be offered in Cottam beginning April 11.
According to Cho, the province has over 300 senior active living centres and is looking to add 17 more this year.
“My plan is to double the number. Try to bring 600. It takes time,” said Cho, who also visited the Amherstburg Active Living Centre on Victoria Street to share the funding announcement. “Seniors, they deserve their dignity, respect and they have a new world through the senior activity living centre.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
When it comes to managing spending, more Canadians trust 'none' of the federal parties than Trudeau: Nanos
More Canadians say they 'trust none' of the federal political parties when it comes to economic management, than those who say they trust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of Calgary woman
Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of a 29-year-old woman.
App store, Apple Music and other Apple services down
Multiple Apple services, including the App Store, Apple TV+ and Apple Music, were down on Wednesday for users in the United States, according to the company's status page.
'Starlight tour': Mi'kmaq fisher allegedly dumped without boots or phone feared death
One of two Mi'kmaq fishers who reported being dumped by federal fisheries officers far from home at 1 a.m. in Nova Scotia without footwear or phones says they walked for about six hours and feared they would die if they stopped.
Will there be new taxes in the federal budget? Minister noncommittal
The federal government has been rolling out bits of the upcoming federal budget over the last week, so far promising $23.5 billion in various new spending and loan measures. When asked whether that means the Liberals will be looking for additional revenue through new taxes, one federal minister was noncommittal.
World's oldest man dies at 114
Juan Vicente Perez Mora, the world's oldest man, has died at the age of 114, according to Guinness World Records.
Lamborghini written off after 13-year-old takes it for a joyride: West Vancouver police
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
Mysterious N.L. shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
Canadian man killed providing aid in Gaza was a military veteran with a young son
A Canadian man killed along with six other aid workers in the Gaza Strip on Monday is a military veteran from Quebec who leaves behind a partner and a one-year-old son.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Regional chair breaks silence on Wilmot Township farmland expropriation
Karen Redman has addressed Waterloo Region’s controversial plan to acquire farm land in Wilmot Township in an email to concerned citizens.
-
WRDSB schools will be closed Monday for eclipse
The Waterloo Region District School Board has reversed its earlier decision to keep schools open as usual on Monday during the solar eclipse.
-
Police looking for suspect in Kitchener shooting, arrest two others
Waterloo regional police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Kitchener last month and released images of a third suspect.
London
-
'Bodily autonomy is being invaded': Students appear nude in AI-altered photos at London, Ont., high school
Students and parents at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School learned Tuesday evening of an incident that happened at the school recently through a letter sent by school administrators.
-
Jury hears closing arguments in fatal Girl Guides crash that killed 8 year old
After a group of Girl Guides were run over by a speeding vehicle in west London, Ont., more than two years ago, both the Crown and the defence referred to the case as tragic in their closing arguments on Wednesday.
-
Billions for housing will help, but who will do the work in London, Ont.?
According to the head of the London and District Construction Association, the region will be pressured to meet a new federal housing pledge. The Liberal government is promising $6 billion towards the infrastructure needed to build multi-unit housing.
Barrie
-
Police investigate homicide after missing man's body is found roadside in Caledon
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man whose body was found on the side of the road in Caledon a homicide.
-
Spring storm aftermath: Heavy winds uproot tree in Victoria Harbour
Some residents were left grappling with the aftermath of a spring storm on Tuesday as high winds and heavy rain battered the region, even uprooting a tree on a property in Victoria Harbour.
-
Abandoned puppies found along side of the road in King Township
Police are seeking witnesses after puppies were abandoned at the side of the road in King Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Bad weather closes parts of northern highways
Parts of Highways 101, 129 and 144 are closed Wednesday because of poor weather conditions and other factors.
-
Damage to speed cameras repaired quickly, Sudbury official says
Speed cameras at six locations throughout Greater Sudbury became operational March 22, but some residents are apparently unhappy.
-
Man found with severe burns after Sudbury dumpster fire
A man is in hospital in serious condition after being found with severe burns following an early morning dumpster fire near the Four Corners area of Sudbury.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Transportation officials investigating ‘hard landing’ at Sault airport
The Transportation Safety Board is looking into the circumstances surrounding a “hard landing” at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport.
-
Drug, weapons charges follow investigation of fatal Hwy. 17 crash in northern Ont.
Five people from southern Ontario have been charged after the investigation of a fatal collision last week led to the discovery of illicit drugs, weapons and cash.
-
Bad weather closes parts of northern highways
Parts of Highways 101, 129 and 144 are closed Wednesday because of poor weather conditions and other factors.
Ottawa
-
CHEO Child Life program helping kids feel at ease while at the hospital
A hospital experience can be scary for a young child or teen. Whether it's a serious diagnosis, life changing surgery or the start of chemotherapy, the Child Life Services program at CHEO aims to help kids feel at ease.
-
Price of infant formula skyrockets as major retailers put it under lock and key
Prices of most things have gone up significantly, but for parents using baby formula, increases have been staggering, so much so some retailers are now keeping it under lock and key.
-
Police looking to identify suspect after online seller assaulted in Centretown
The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved with assaulting an online seller in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.
Toronto
-
'Our kids first': Doug Ford wants only Ontario students at universities, colleges
Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he'd like to see Ontario post-secondary institutions attended only by students from Ontario.
-
'It could be the last real blast of winter:' Rain may change into snow tonight as temperatures drop in Toronto
Toronto's weather may take a turn for the worse Wednesday night as rainfall is expected to transition to wet snow as temperatures cool.
-
BMW struck Toronto police Const. Northrup as it reversed: testimony
The BMW that killed Const. Jeffrey Northrup was reversing, not accelerating forwards, when it first hit the officer in the city hall parkade in July 2021, according to testimony from a police collision reconstructionist at the murder trial of the driver on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Canadian man killed providing aid in Gaza was a military veteran with a young son
A Canadian man killed along with six other aid workers in the Gaza Strip on Monday is a military veteran from Quebec who leaves behind a partner and a one-year-old son.
-
Northvolt CEO says company is moving forward in Quebec, 'surprised' by pushback
Northvolt said it's moving forward as it presented the next steps for building its mega-battery plant on the South Shore of Montreal Wednesday.
-
People living in mobile park on South Shore facing eviction with nowhere else to go
Residents living in a mobile park in Saint-Constant are being evicted from their homes despite saying they have nowhere to go.
Winnipeg
-
Supervised drug consumption site in Winnipeg announced in budget
Plans for a future supervised drug consumption site in Winnipeg are becoming clearer following the release of the Manitoba budget.
-
Police dog called in, officers assaulted while responding to attempted murder: RCMP
Powerview RCMP officers responding to an attempted murdered were assaulted Monday night.
-
'Large litter of puppies': A Winnipeg pet rescue got more than it bargained for
A Winnipeg pet rescue recently brought in two dogs that turned out to be nine times more furry canines than they expected.
Edmonton
-
Boy killed by dogs was in Edmonton to visit his father during spring break
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
-
'I just wanted to see if the boy was OK': Teen who witnessed deadly assault testifies at manslaughter trial
Four witnesses were called to testify during day two of a teen's manslaughter trial in Edmonton.
-
Alberta waits for details of new federal housing money, reasserts its jurisdiction over sector
Alberta's minister responsible for social services says he's waiting for more details on a federal announcement of an additional $15 billion for a national apartment construction loan program.
Calgary
-
Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of Calgary woman
Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of a 29-year-old woman.
-
Man seriously injured in crash on Stoney Trail off-ramp
A man was seriously injured in a crash on a Stoney Trail off-ramp on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Calgary man charged with terrorism wants case dropped because of long delay
The lawyer for a Calgary man facing terrorism charges wants the case dropped because of a long delay getting to trial.
Regina
-
Private funeral to be held for victims of murder-suicide near Neudorf, Sask.
A private funeral service will be held for a family of four who died as the result of a murder-suicide at a farm near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
-
One dead following house fire in Lipton, Sask.
RCMP say one person is dead following a house fire in in the village of Lipton, Sask.
-
Pilot project aims to reduce ambulance wait times in Regina, Saskatoon
A new pilot project is set to be launched in Saskatchewan and aims to improve patient flow and reduce ambulance offload delays in emergency departments in Regina and Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
Woman refused to provide information after dog attack: North Vancouver RCMP
Investigators are working to identify the owner of an Australian shepherd that allegedly attacked a jogger in North Vancouver, B.C., last week.
-
Crews battle wildfire near Merritt, B.C.
Crews are battling an early spring wildfire near Merritt, B.C., on Wednesday.
-
B.C. mayor faces calls to resign over wife's support of residential school denialism book
Calls are growing for the mayor of Quesnel, B.C., to resign over his wife’s public support of a residential school denialism book.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties say man slapped woman's buttocks, exposed his own buttocks at B.C. beach
Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing for witnesses after a man reportedly assaulted a woman and exposed himself at a popular beach near Parksville, B.C.
-
Two Canadians stranded by Taiwan earthquake, says firefighting agency
Taiwan's firefighting service says two Canadians were among a group of people stranded by rock slides in a gorge after the island's strongest earthquake in 25 years.
-
Suspect at large after stolen vehicle crashes into Victoria home, police say
More than a week after a stolen vehicle crashed into a home in Victoria, causing significant damage to the property, police are still searching for the driver.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton golf lodge closes due to age, cost of repairs
An iconic spot to stay for travellers on the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton, N.S., is closing their doors due to the high cost of bringing the buildings up to code.
-
QEII Halifax Infirmary without water
The QEII’s Halifax Infirmary has no running water for drinking or flushing toilets due to a broken main line in the steam plant on Wednesday.
-
Strike over at CN Autoport facility in Nova Scotia after Unifor ratifies agreement
A weeks-long strike at a transshipment facility near Halifax is over after union members ratified a three-year collective agreement.
N.L.
-
Mysterious N.L. shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.