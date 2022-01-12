Periods of snow or rain in the Windsor-Essex forecast

Windsor, Ont. -

Environment Canada is calling for about two centimetres of snow in the Windsor area.

The forecaster says it will be mainly cloudy, with wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this afternoon. High 4C.

Wednesday night there is expected to be periods of snow or rain, ending near midnight then cloudy. Fog patches developing near midnight. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Low -1C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Thursday..cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 2C. Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low 4C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -3C. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -15C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -7C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -12C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -5C. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -7C.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High -1C. Monday night..cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High -6C.

Tuesday..cloudy. High -2C.

The average high temperature this time of year is -0.9C and the average low is -8C.