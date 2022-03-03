'Period poverty': It’s a thing and this teenager wants to end it
Jada Malott, 17, is one of the driving forces behind the success of Tampon Tuesday in Windsor-Essex.
“There’s so much stigma surrounding periods, that has resulted in taboos that make periods hard to talk about,” says Malott, who is now in Grade 12.
Tampon Tuesday is a drive to collect menstrual products like pads, pantry liners, tampons and menstrual cups to people in need in the community.
When she entered high school, Malott asked her high school community to collect menstrual products for the campaign and then challenged the student body at nearby Brennan High to do the same.
“The collection completely exceeded my expectations the first year. We collected over 500 boxes of product so we’ve done it every year,” says Malott.
“We have people in our community who miss school and work because they have to choose between purchasing menstrual products or food.” Says Leilani Logronio, with United Way Windsor-Essex.
In partnership with the Windsor and District Labour Council, the 2022 event will be the sixth annual Tampon Tuesday.
“Menstrual products are one of the highly requested items from food banks, but the least donated simply because people don’t think to donate them.”
Tampon Tuesday coincides with International Womens’ Day on March 8.
People can donate menstrual products from 3p.m. to 7p.m. at the United Way office at 300 Giles Boulevard.
Once collected, they will be distributed across the region, according to Malott.
“It (the menstrual products) goes to food banks, battered womens’ shelters, some even goes to the university and the college and schools,” says Malott.
Because of her commitment to the campaign over the last four years, Malott was asked to sit on the United Ways Tampon Tuesday committee this year.
“I do this for those around me who I don’t know may be suffering,” says Malott. “I do it for them. I do it so that we can achieve dignity and health in Windsor-Essex.”
As dedicated as she is to the cause, Malott is still secretly hoping St. Joe’s can collect the most donations and win the high school challenge.
The winning high school is getting $1,000 from CUPE Local 82, to donate to a charity of their choice.
At St. Joe’s, students who donate will be entered for a chance to win a pair of Air Pod Pros.
“Its’ (Tampon Tuesday) opened my eyes,” says Malott. “We do this for our moms and we do this for sisters and for our cousins and for our aunts and anybody who has a period.”
