Performing arts group for Black youths gets ready to hit the Capitol Theatre stage

Members of a performing arts group for Black youths, including some as young as two years old, are set to hit the Capitol Theatre stage next week.

Black Kids in Action (BKIA), a non-profit dedicated to enhancing the well-being of Black youths in Windsor-Essex through dance, drama and dialogue, hosts an annual stage show for Black History Month.

This year's production — called "By Lifting Others, We Rise" — marks BKIA's third time at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Windsor.

"We're here to celebrate our past heroes, understand the present and be able to work towards our future. The kids share their strife, struggles and success stories, to be able to impact others," said Black Kids in Action executive director Oluwatosin Akinbinu.

The production involves extensive preparation, including coaching in dramatic acting, choreography and public speaking.

According to Akinbinu, the age range of performers was originally supposed to be six to 18 years old. But in the planning of this year's show, organizers permitted children as young as two years old to participate.

"These are amateurs. This is the first time some of them are coming on stage. So we always have to have about five to six months of rehearsals," she said.

"By Lifting Others, We Rise" takes place Feb. 23. Doors open at 6 p.m. before the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online.