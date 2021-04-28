WINDSOR, ONT. -- As we head into spring and summer, expect gas prices to rise faster than the temperatures.

Gas prices typically tend to climb going into the summer months when more people travel.

“I’m not concerned at all,” says one driver who was filling up his tank Wednesday afternoon.

But this year, it’s expected there will be a bigger than usual spike in summer travel, as more people get vaccinated and feel comfortable going on trips they’ve been putting off over the past year.

Senior consultant at Kalibrate, Vijay Muralidharan, says crude prices have been strong as of late.

“Our analysis indicates that for every one killion dollar increase in crude pricing, the gasoline price increases by .05 cents a litre.”

Muralidharan says the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is going to increase supply which will punt a cap on crude oil, but it could take oil suppliers some time to catch up the increase in demand after they cut back production during the pandemic.

“The vaccination rollout has been successful in the U.S so far and if that continues demand is going to come back as strongly as possible,” Muralidharan says.

Another possible factor to rising gas prices could be the Line 5 pipeline in Michigan.

“If the line was to be shut we’re gonna see gas prices increase further a short term impact, but we gotta keep an eye on that,” says Muralidharan.

The pipeline is a major contributor of domestic crude to refineries in Central Canada.

“That is one of the biggest risks to gasoline prices shooting up,” Muralidharan says.