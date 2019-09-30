People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier made a stop in Windsor today.

Bernier is the third federal party leader to stop in Windsor this campaign.

He is holding a rally at the Ciociaro Club Monday night from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Bernier also made a stop at CTV Windsor for a one-on-one interview with Ricardo Veneza.

As for other leaders on the campaign trail, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau spent Monday morning in Toronto talking to health-care professionals about what he has promised a re-elected Liberal government would do about guns.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer was in Whitby, announcing a Conservative government would make it easier for thousands of Canadians to access the federal disability tax credit.

The Conservative campaign has more stops planned in Toronto and nearby Brampton -- part of the tactically important suburban belt ringing Canada's most populous city. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh continues to focus his efforts on the Vancouver area, and his attacks on the Liberals.

Green Leader Elizabeth May also began her day in Vancouver.

With files from The Canadian Press.